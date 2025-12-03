WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Has $918,000 Holdings in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF $FLAX

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAX – Free Report) by 68.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,977 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLAX. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its position in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 139,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 148,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 56,028 shares during the period.

Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF stock opened at $29.55 on Wednesday. Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.43 and a 12 month high of $30.65. The stock has a market cap of $35.46 million, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.57.

Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (FLAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Asia ex Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed and emerging Asian countries, excluding Japan. FLAX was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

