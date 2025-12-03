West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Research

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

West Japan Railway Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WJRYY opened at $19.94 on Monday. West Japan Railway has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $24.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.77.

Get West Japan Railway alerts:

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. West Japan Railway had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that West Japan Railway will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About West Japan Railway

West Japan Railway Company provides railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Mobility, Retail, Real Estate, Travel and Regional Solutions, and Other segments. The Mobility segment provides passenger transportation, station operation and management, cleaning and maintenance, construction, machinery and equipment installation, rolling stock and other facility construction services, as well as engages in the railway operations and electric works.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for West Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.