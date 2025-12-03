Westerkirk Capital Inc. Invests $1.04 Million in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Westerkirk Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 248,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,883,000 after buying an additional 10,438 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 42.0% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 154.6% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 330,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,326,000 after acquiring an additional 200,772 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,005,000 after acquiring an additional 21,934 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CBRE opened at $159.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.60. The stock has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 1.33. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.45 and a 1-year high of $171.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.15. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 3.12%.The firm had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.250-6.350 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on CBRE Group from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CBRE Group from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.22.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

