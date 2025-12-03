CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.700-3.720 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.8 billion-$4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.8 billion. CrowdStrike also updated its Q4 2026 guidance to 1.090-1.110 EPS.

Shares of CRWD opened at $516.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $298.00 and a 52-week high of $566.90. The firm has a market cap of $129.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -434.07, a PEG ratio of 118.84 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $512.64 and its 200-day moving average is $478.46.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-3.720 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $489.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.89.

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.20, for a total value of $2,751,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 765,456 shares in the company, valued at $421,153,891.20. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.98, for a total value of $1,152,330.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 79,057 shares in the company, valued at $38,815,405.86. This represents a 2.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,622 shares of company stock worth $58,561,456. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

