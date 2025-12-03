CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.700-3.720 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.8 billion-$4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.8 billion. CrowdStrike also updated its Q4 2026 guidance to 1.090-1.110 EPS.
CrowdStrike Trading Up 2.5%
Shares of CRWD opened at $516.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $298.00 and a 52-week high of $566.90. The firm has a market cap of $129.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -434.07, a PEG ratio of 118.84 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $512.64 and its 200-day moving average is $478.46.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-3.720 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Research Report on CRWD
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.20, for a total value of $2,751,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 765,456 shares in the company, valued at $421,153,891.20. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.98, for a total value of $1,152,330.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 79,057 shares in the company, valued at $38,815,405.86. This represents a 2.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,622 shares of company stock worth $58,561,456. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CrowdStrike
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Wall Street’s Sleeping Giant: Is Amazon About to Wake Up?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Checkmate in the Cloud: ServiceNow’s Shopping Spree
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- The Contrarian Case for MSTR Amid MSCI Delisting Debacle
Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.