Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,145 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $18,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 12,250.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 350.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 112.5% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, Chairman Charles F. Lowrey sold 48,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total transaction of $5,172,331.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 165,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,779,917.96. The trade was a 22.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total value of $861,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 11,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,204.15. This represents a 40.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Prudential Financial stock opened at $107.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.38 and a 12 month high of $128.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.87. The company has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.98%. Research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.18%.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.