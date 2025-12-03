Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,320 Shares of Deere & Company $DE

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 139.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,578,243,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $571,073,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Deere & Company by 132.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 721,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,946,000 after purchasing an additional 410,636 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 733,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,442,000 after purchasing an additional 361,526 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 50,691.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 332,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,910,000 after purchasing an additional 331,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.2%

DE opened at $469.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $467.02 and a 200 day moving average of $489.69. The company has a market cap of $126.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $403.01 and a 12 month high of $533.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 11,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.08, for a total transaction of $5,553,888.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 112,453 shares in the company, valued at $56,235,496.24. This represents a 8.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $542.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.95.

Get Our Latest Report on Deere & Company

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.