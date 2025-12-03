Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX)

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 91.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CMPX. JMP Securities set a $10.00 target price on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Compass Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CMPX

Compass Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CMPX opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $928.43 million, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.36. Compass Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $5.86.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 97.2% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 14,101,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951,666 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 9,545,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,062,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,720,000 after buying an additional 2,212,794 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,424,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after buying an additional 449,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 280.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,237,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after buying an additional 2,386,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.