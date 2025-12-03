Wendy’s’ (WEN) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $12.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Monday, August 11th. Truist Financial set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.64.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Wendy’s

Wendy’s Stock Up 3.2%

WEN stock opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.38. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.74, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 103.07% and a net margin of 8.63%.The company had revenue of $442.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Wendy’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.890 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Wendy’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Trivium Point Advisory LLC boosted its position in Wendy’s by 7.9% during the first quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 35.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 25.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.