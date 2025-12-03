Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 30,869 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 89.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,869 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth $27,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. City State Bank raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPM opened at $107.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.20, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.46. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $55.47 and a 52-week high of $114.36.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 47.46%.The company had revenue of $476.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

WPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

