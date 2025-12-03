Alliance Global Partners Initiates Coverage on Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company’s lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

