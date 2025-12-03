John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 11th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Thursday, December 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance

HPI stock opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.49. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.61 and a 52 week high of $17.78.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 47.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 3.7% in the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 52,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 11,713 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 121,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the third quarter worth $219,000.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.