Westerkirk Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Exelon Corporation $EXC

Westerkirk Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter worth about $589,122,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,428,000. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 192.7% in the 1st quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 5,795,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,060,000 after buying an additional 3,815,722 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 506.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,163,000 after buying an additional 2,603,959 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter worth $117,274,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.57. Exelon Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.94 and a fifty-two week high of $48.51. The company has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.17. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 11.60%.The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. Analysts expect that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 57.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on EXC. Morgan Stanley restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, November 20th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Exelon in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.45.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

