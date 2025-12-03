Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (PDO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 11th

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Friday, January 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.1%

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $14.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.70.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.