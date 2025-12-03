JT Stratford LLC Has $43.69 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 440,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,723 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 6.6% of JT Stratford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $43,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Woodside Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Woodside Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $100.19 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.74 and a one year high of $101.35. The company has a market cap of $134.83 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.47 and a 200-day moving average of $99.34.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

