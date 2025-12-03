iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF $AAXJ Shares Acquired by Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.

Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Free Report) by 232.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 799,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 559,000 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF comprises 28.8% of Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $66,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $502,000. Finley Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Finley Financial LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 21,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,103,000.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF stock opened at $92.51 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $96.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

