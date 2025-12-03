XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $701,000 Investment in YETI Holdings, Inc. $YETI

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 22,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in YETI by 34.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in YETI by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $625,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,193,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,490,000 after purchasing an additional 229,709 shares during the last quarter.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $42.40 on Wednesday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $45.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.82 and its 200-day moving average is $34.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $487.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.08 million. YETI had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.62%. YETI’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. YETI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.380-2.490 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YETI. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of YETI in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on YETI from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of YETI in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on YETI

YETI Company Profile

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.