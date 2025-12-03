XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $712,000 Investment in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. $EVLV

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 114,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,402,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,336,000 after acquiring an additional 477,124 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its stake in Evolv Technologies by 420.1% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $977,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Finally, CW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

EVLV opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $8.91. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average of $6.90.

Evolv Technologies ( NASDAQ:EVLV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 43.76% and a negative return on equity of 55.11%. The business had revenue of $42.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Shapiro bought 16,300 shares of Evolv Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $98,126.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,450. This represents a 262.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Ellenbogen sold 80,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $666,953.70. Following the sale, the director owned 2,083,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,213,517.86. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 61,300 shares of company stock worth $363,326 and sold 1,911,445 shares worth $15,560,635. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Evolv Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Evolv Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Evolv Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

