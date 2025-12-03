XTX Topco Ltd Decreases Stake in GE Aerospace $GE

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 95.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,572 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 81.9% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 126.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total value of $2,381,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,785,706.14. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.27.

View Our Latest Report on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Price Performance

GE opened at $289.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $301.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.49. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $159.36 and a fifty-two week high of $316.67. The firm has a market cap of $305.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.GE Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

GE Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.