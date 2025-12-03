XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Koppers Holdings Inc. $KOP

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 20,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Koppers by 97,600.0% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Koppers by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 17.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Stock Down 1.6%

KOP opened at $29.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.10. The company has a market cap of $571.85 million, a PE ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 1.45. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.99 and a 1 year high of $39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.04). Koppers had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $485.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Koppers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KOP shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Koppers in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koppers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Koppers Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

