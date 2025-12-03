Americas Gold and Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.44, but opened at $4.60. Americas Gold and Silver shares last traded at $4.5460, with a volume of 798,045 shares traded.

USAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Americas Gold and Silver in a research report on Friday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.90 target price (up from $3.40) on shares of Americas Gold and Silver in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Americas Gold and Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.90.

Americas Gold and Silver Stock Down 4.7%

The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Americas Gold and Silver by 29.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in Americas Gold and Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Americas Gold and Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Americas Gold and Silver by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Americas Gold and Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

