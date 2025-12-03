Systematic Financial Management LP Has $17.91 Million Stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. $BNL

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,116,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,070 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $17,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 885.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter worth $172,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BNL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. KeyCorp raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:BNL opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.96 and a 1 year high of $18.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.23). Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 20.04%.The business had revenue of $114.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.89 million. Broadstone Net Lease has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.490-1.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 246.81%.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

