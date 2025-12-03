Westerkirk Capital Inc. Takes Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Westerkirk Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 156.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,439,000 after acquiring an additional 884,808 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,988,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,244,000 after purchasing an additional 825,965 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $304,277,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $194,834,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $179,784,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $732.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.67. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.14 and a 1-year high of $769.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $670.34 and a 200-day moving average of $609.44.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.08. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 24.41%.The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.810-13.010 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 9,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.34, for a total value of $6,628,979.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,874,937.66. This trade represents a 30.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on IDXX. Stifel Nicolaus set a $775.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $785.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $765.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $830.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

