Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $80.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.07% from the company’s current price.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 6.1%

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $56.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $77.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.53. The company has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.79, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Microchip Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 4,292 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $216,273.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,184.71. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 211.2% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 219.3% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

