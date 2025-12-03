Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (RGT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 11th

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 150.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th.
Royce Global Value Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:RGT opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average is $12.39. Royce Global Value Trust has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $13.28.
About Royce Global Value Trust
