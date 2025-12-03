Yuanbao (NASDAQ:YB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Yuanbao (NASDAQ:YB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Yuanbao Stock Performance

NASDAQ YB opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. Yuanbao has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.90 million and a PE ratio of 11.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Yuanbao in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yuanbao

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Yuanbao during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,613,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Yuanbao by 53.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 11,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yuanbao during the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000.

Yuanbao Company Profile

Our mission is to protect health and well-being through technology. We are a leading technology-driven online insurance distributor in China. We take pride in pioneering the seamless integration of insurance with cutting-edge technologies, and have constructed a highly efficient full consumer service cycle engine.

Featured Articles

