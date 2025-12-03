26,771 Shares in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF $PXH Acquired by VestGen Advisors LLC

VestGen Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 26,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PXH. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 806.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 15,656 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,095,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,819 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,244.1% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 11,968 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period.

Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $25.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.49. Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $26.52.

Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

