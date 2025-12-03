Westerkirk Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 2,891 Gartner, Inc. $IT

Westerkirk Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IT. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 527.3% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.
Gartner Trading Down 0.8%
Shares of NYSE IT opened at $228.93 on Wednesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.54 and a 12-month high of $584.01. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.72.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. Truist Financial set a $300.00 price objective on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Gartner from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Gartner from $231.00 to $218.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Gartner from $457.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.67.
Gartner Company Profile
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
