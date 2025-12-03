31,943 Shares in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF $COM Bought by VestGen Advisors LLC

VestGen Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 31,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 13,062 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 85,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 160,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 21,354 shares during the last quarter.

COM stock opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.50. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $29.92.

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral.

