G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GIII. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $29.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.30. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $36.18.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $613.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.67 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.84%.G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. G-III Apparel Group has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.430-1.630 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth about $334,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,617,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

