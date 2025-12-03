Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Upgraded to “Moderate Buy” at Royal Bank Of Canada

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research raised Taylor Wimpey from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Taylor Wimpey to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Taylor Wimpey

OTCMKTS:TWODY opened at $13.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.40. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $17.26.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

