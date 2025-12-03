Zoetis’ (ZTS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $160.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.89.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $124.44 on Wednesday. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $115.25 and a 12-month high of $181.85. The firm has a market cap of $54.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.9% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Moment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.2% during the second quarter. Moment Partners LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

