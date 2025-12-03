Fellaz Price Up 1.2% This Week (FLZ)

Fellaz (FLZ) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. One Fellaz token can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000286 BTC on exchanges. Fellaz has a market cap of $280.77 million and $4.53 million worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fellaz has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92,851.82 or 0.99836036 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Fellaz Token Profile
Fellaz’s launch date was June 26th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,054,642,740 tokens. The official message board for Fellaz is medium.com/@fellaz. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fellaz’s official website is fellaz.io.
Buying and Selling Fellaz
