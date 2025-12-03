Provenance Blockchain (HASH) Trading 10.6% Lower Over Last Week

Provenance Blockchain (HASH) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. One Provenance Blockchain token can now be bought for $0.0223 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Provenance Blockchain has a market cap of $2.23 billion and approximately $2.75 thousand worth of Provenance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Provenance Blockchain has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Provenance Blockchain Token Profile

Provenance Blockchain launched on April 19th, 2021. Provenance Blockchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Provenance Blockchain is provenance.io. Provenance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @provenancefdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Provenance Blockchain’s official message board is medium.com/@provenanceblockchain.

Buying and Selling Provenance Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Provenance Blockchain is a public blockchain network designed and developed to support financial service industry needs by providing a ledger, registry, and exchange across multiple financial assets and markets. Provenance Blockchain includes an on-chain governance mechanism for managing software updates and improvements as well as for governing the use of the Provenance Blockchain community funds. Users holding staked Hash tokens can participate in voting on governance proposals which drive the evolving configuration of the blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provenance Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Provenance Blockchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Provenance Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

