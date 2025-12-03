Palu (PALU) Price Tops $0.0067

Palu (PALU) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. During the last seven days, Palu has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One Palu token can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Palu has a market cap of $6.73 million and $21.94 million worth of Palu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Palu alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92,851.82 or 0.99836036 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Palu

Palu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Palu’s official Twitter account is @palucto.

Buying and Selling Palu

According to CryptoCompare, “Palu (PALU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Palu has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Palu is 0.0065938 USD and is up 12.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $20,764,376.65 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Palu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Palu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Palu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Palu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Palu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.