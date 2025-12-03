Alchemy Pay Price Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 3rd. One Alchemy Pay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $92.15 million and $7.74 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay was first traded on September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,736,204,543 tokens. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.org. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.medium.com. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

