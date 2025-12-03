Westerkirk Capital Inc. Takes Position in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Westerkirk Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 606.8% in the 2nd quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 35,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 30,547 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 26.2% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 28,312 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,636 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $101.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.94. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $79.29 and a 52 week high of $106.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The firm had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Medtronic from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Medtronic from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.44.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

