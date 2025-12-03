Westerkirk Capital Inc. Takes Position in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2025

Westerkirk Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDTFree Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 606.8% in the 2nd quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 35,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 30,547 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 26.2% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 28,312 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,636 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $101.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.94. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $79.29 and a 52 week high of $106.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDTGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The firm had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Medtronic from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Medtronic from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Medtronic

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDTFree Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.