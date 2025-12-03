WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.56 Million in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 42.1% in the second quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 81,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 24,155 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 53,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 1,472,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,734,000 after purchasing an additional 576,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Alexander Glenn sold 8,200 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $1,015,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,234.60. The trade was a 41.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DUK shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $138.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Duke Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.44.

NYSE:DUK opened at $119.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.49. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $105.20 and a 12-month high of $130.03.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 15.76%.Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.065 dividend. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

