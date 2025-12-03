Q3 Earnings Forecast for Exzeo Group Issued By William Blair

Exzeo Group, Inc. (NYSE:XZO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Exzeo Group in a research note issued on Monday, December 1st. William Blair analyst D. Becker expects that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Exzeo Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

XZO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Exzeo Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exzeo Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Exzeo Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exzeo Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

NYSE XZO opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. Exzeo Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75.

Exzeo provides turnkey insurance technology and operations solutions to insurance carriers and their agents based on a proprietary platform of purpose-built software and data analytics applications that are specifically designed for the property and casualty, or P&C, insurance ecosystem. Exzeo’s Insurance-as-a-Service (IaaS) platform, which we refer to as the “Exzeo Platform,” currently includes nine highly configurable software and data analytics applications that are purpose-built to serve insurance companies and other customers in the insurance value chain.

