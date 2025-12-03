Stanley Capital Management LLC Buys 101,000 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Stanley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares during the quarter. Vertiv accounts for about 7.8% of Stanley Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Stanley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Vertiv worth $46,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vertiv by 130.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 39.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 13,119 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 17.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Price Performance

NYSE:VRT opened at $180.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $69.16 billion, a PE ratio of 68.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.03. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $202.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.34.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 50.82%. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Cfra Research raised shares of Vertiv to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Glj Research initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Rothschild Redb upgraded Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vertiv

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $937,810.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,444. This trade represents a 57.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $1,943,065.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $573,873.52. The trade was a 77.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.