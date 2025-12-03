Stanley Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,200 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Stanley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty accounts for 2.5% of Stanley Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Stanley Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Ulta Beauty worth $14,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $449,021,000 after purchasing an additional 688,267 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 64.8% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 931,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $341,453,000 after buying an additional 366,147 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 81.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 913,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,871,000 after acquiring an additional 410,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 813,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $298,231,000 after acquiring an additional 79,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 582,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $272,568,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.43, for a total value of $264,215.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,837.09. The trade was a 18.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $595.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday. Argus upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.83.

Read Our Latest Report on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of ULTA opened at $548.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $531.39 and its 200 day moving average is $504.15. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 12-month low of $309.01 and a 12-month high of $572.23. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.87.

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.