Cantor Fitzgerald Has Weak Forecast for DRUG FY2025 Earnings

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in a report issued on Monday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now expects that the company will earn ($1.94) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.93). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bright Minds Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.24) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Bright Minds Biosciences’ FY2026 earnings at ($6.99) EPS.

Get Bright Minds Biosciences alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Bright Minds Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. BTIG Research began coverage on Bright Minds Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bright Minds Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Bright Minds Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bright Minds Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Bright Minds Biosciences Stock Performance

DRUG stock opened at $70.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.11. Bright Minds Biosciences has a 52 week low of $23.17 and a 52 week high of $75.99. The stock has a market cap of $547.95 million, a P/E ratio of -75.63 and a beta of -6.22.

Institutional Trading of Bright Minds Biosciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $505,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Bright Minds Biosciences by 50.9% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Bright Minds Biosciences by 376.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 152,178 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences by 28.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Minds Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists includes 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry; and BMB-101 which completes phase 1 trial for undisclosed seizure disorder.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Minds Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Minds Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.