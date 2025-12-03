Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Opus Genetics FY2025 Earnings

Opus Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRD – Free Report) – Analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Opus Genetics in a research note issued on Monday, December 1st. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Raja expects that the company will earn ($0.63) per share for the year. Brookline Capital Management currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Opus Genetics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.22) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Opus Genetics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Opus Genetics in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Opus Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Opus Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Opus Genetics in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Opus Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Opus Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Opus Genetics Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of IRD opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42. The stock has a market cap of $137.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.16. Opus Genetics has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.37.

Opus Genetics (NASDAQ:IRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Opus Genetics had a negative net margin of 377.89% and a negative return on equity of 384.33%. The business had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Opus Genetics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRD. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Opus Genetics by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Opus Genetics by 3.9% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 562,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 21,218 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opus Genetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Opus Genetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mink Brook Asset Management LLC raised its position in Opus Genetics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 40,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

About Opus Genetics

Opus Genetics Inc is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of unmet needs of patients with refractive and retinal eye disorders. Opus Genetics Inc, formerly known as Ocuphire Pharma Inc, is based in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

