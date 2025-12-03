Q4 EPS Estimate for Arch Capital Group Decreased by Analyst

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 2nd. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.49. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arch Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.42 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s Q1 2026 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.69 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.50 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.25 EPS.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.01. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ACGL. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $108.00 target price on Arch Capital Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $92.69 on Wednesday. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $82.44 and a 52 week high of $100.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.38. The company has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at $371,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 658,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,365,000 after purchasing an additional 57,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 45,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,357 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 8,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $756,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 266,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,233,356.22. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

