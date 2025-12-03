Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) CTO Artur Bergman Sells 849 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CTO Artur Bergman sold 849 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $10,035.18. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 2,934,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,690,293.42. This trade represents a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 1st, Artur Bergman sold 41,080 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $472,830.80.

On Monday, November 24th, Artur Bergman sold 40,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $457,200.00.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Artur Bergman sold 62,828 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $658,437.44.

On Monday, November 17th, Artur Bergman sold 40,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $430,800.00.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Artur Bergman sold 2,718 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $34,002.18.

On Monday, November 10th, Artur Bergman sold 40,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $476,800.00.

On Thursday, November 6th, Artur Bergman sold 220,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $2,347,400.00.

On Monday, November 3rd, Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $164,200.00.

On Monday, October 27th, Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $166,800.00.

On Monday, October 20th, Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $164,600.00.

Fastly Price Performance

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average is $8.08. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Fastly had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $158.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Fastly has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.040-0.080 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.030-0.070 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FSLY shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Fastly from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Fastly in a report on Monday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fastly from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Fastly from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.08.

Institutional Trading of Fastly

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastly during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Fastly during the third quarter worth about $57,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

