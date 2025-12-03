Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) CTO Artur Bergman Sells 849 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CTO Artur Bergman sold 849 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $10,035.18. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 2,934,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,690,293.42. This trade represents a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 1st, Artur Bergman sold 41,080 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $472,830.80.
- On Monday, November 24th, Artur Bergman sold 40,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $457,200.00.
- On Tuesday, November 18th, Artur Bergman sold 62,828 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $658,437.44.
- On Monday, November 17th, Artur Bergman sold 40,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $430,800.00.
- On Wednesday, November 12th, Artur Bergman sold 2,718 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $34,002.18.
- On Monday, November 10th, Artur Bergman sold 40,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $476,800.00.
- On Thursday, November 6th, Artur Bergman sold 220,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $2,347,400.00.
- On Monday, November 3rd, Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $164,200.00.
- On Monday, October 27th, Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $166,800.00.
- On Monday, October 20th, Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $164,600.00.
Fastly Price Performance
Shares of FSLY stock opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average is $8.08. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 0.97.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FSLY shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Fastly from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Fastly in a report on Monday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fastly from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Fastly from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.08.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fastly
Institutional Trading of Fastly
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastly during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Fastly during the third quarter worth about $57,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fastly Company Profile
Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fastly
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Palantir Stock Finds Its Footing—and a Path to Global Growth
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- The $100 Million Tell: Following Smart Money Into DoorDash
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Wall Street’s Sleeping Giant: Is Amazon About to Wake Up?
Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.