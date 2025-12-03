WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 77,700 Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF $BUCK

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCK – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 77,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 2,123.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 226.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period.

Get Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF alerts:

Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of BUCK opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.74. Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $24.81.

About Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF

The Simplify Stable Income ETF (BUCK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. BUCK was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.