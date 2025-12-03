Westerkirk Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,600 Raymond James Financial, Inc. $RJF

Westerkirk Capital Inc. bought a new position in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Raymond James Financial by 69.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James Financial in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC increased its position in Raymond James Financial by 46,000.0% during the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $155.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.57 and a 52-week high of $177.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Raymond James Financial ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Raymond James Financial had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 13.42%.The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

RJF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Raymond James Financial from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Raymond James Financial from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.20.

Raymond James Financial Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

