Undeads Games (UDS) Price Tops $2.99 on Exchanges

Undeads Games (UDS) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. During the last week, Undeads Games has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. Undeads Games has a market cap of $294.04 million and $2.05 million worth of Undeads Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Undeads Games token can now be purchased for about $2.99 or 0.00003211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92,851.82 or 0.99836036 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Undeads Games Profile

Undeads Games’ genesis date was April 29th, 2024. Undeads Games’ total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,469,414 tokens. The Reddit community for Undeads Games is https://reddit.com/r/undeads and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Undeads Games’ official message board is medium.com/@undeadscom. The official website for Undeads Games is undeads.com. Undeads Games’ official Twitter account is @undeadscom.

Undeads Games Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Undeads Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Undeads Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Undeads Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

