Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,029,871 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 1,681,124 shares.The stock last traded at $78.22 and had previously closed at $77.66.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Down 1.2%

The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.23.

Get Global X Silver Miners ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Silver Miners ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIL. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 31.4% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 45.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X Silver Miners ETF

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.