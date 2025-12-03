WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 222,742 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 89.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 222,742 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.7% in the second quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 334,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 57,650,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,521,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,141 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,464,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 80,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $96.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.89 and a 200-day moving average of $95.75. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.08 and a twelve month high of $97.77. The firm has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2884 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.