4,273 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA Bought by Westerkirk Capital Inc.

Westerkirk Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 100.3% in the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.
Alibaba Group Stock Performance
BABA opened at $161.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.44. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $192.67. The company has a market cap of $384.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Alibaba Group
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Palantir Stock Finds Its Footing—and a Path to Global Growth
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- The $100 Million Tell: Following Smart Money Into DoorDash
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Wall Street’s Sleeping Giant: Is Amazon About to Wake Up?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.