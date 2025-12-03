4,273 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA Bought by Westerkirk Capital Inc.

Westerkirk Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 100.3% in the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

BABA opened at $161.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.44. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $192.67. The company has a market cap of $384.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Arete upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.89.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

